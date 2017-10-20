Old Mutual PLC (OMLJ.J)
OMLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,556.12ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
46.12 (+1.31%)
46.12 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.75
|1.75
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|3,841.00
|3,841.00
|3,841.00
|2,741.97
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|4,098.00
|4,098.00
|4,098.00
|2,937.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|20.29
|23.60
|17.98
|19.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|21.01
|23.11
|19.20
|20.69
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|11.30
|11.30
|11.30
|4.63
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,841.00
|3,841.00
|3,841.00
|3,841.00
|2,741.97
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,098.00
|4,098.00
|4,098.00
|4,098.00
|2,937.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20.29
|20.29
|20.30
|20.10
|19.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21.01
|21.01
|21.02
|20.88
|20.69
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Old Mutual completes stake sale in life insurance JV to Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Dividend return and credit rating hint bolster Tesco's recovery |
- UPDATE 4-Dividend return and credit rating hint bolster Tesco's recovery
- Old Mutual sets deadline for bids for Buxton funds business -sources
- Old Mutual Wealth splits funds unit into two