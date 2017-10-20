Edition:
Old Mutual PLC (OMLJ.J)

OMLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,556.12ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

46.12 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
3,510.00
Open
3,521.00
Day's High
3,575.00
Day's Low
3,521.00
Volume
3,775,939
Avg. Vol
9,477,144
52-wk High
3,699.00
52-wk Low
3,120.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.75 1.75 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 3,841.00 3,841.00 3,841.00 2,741.97
Year Ending Dec-18 1 4,098.00 4,098.00 4,098.00 2,937.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 20.29 23.60 17.98 19.65
Year Ending Dec-18 4 21.01 23.11 19.20 20.69
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.30 11.30 11.30 4.63

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,841.00 3,841.00 3,841.00 3,841.00 2,741.97
Year Ending Dec-18 4,098.00 4,098.00 4,098.00 4,098.00 2,937.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20.29 20.29 20.30 20.10 19.65
Year Ending Dec-18 21.01 21.01 21.02 20.88 20.69

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Old Mutual PLC News

