Edition:
United States

Ontex Group NV (ONTEX.BR)

ONTEX.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

30.07EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€30.07
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
139,445
52-wk High
€33.74
52-wk Low
€24.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.15 2.15 2.07 2.08

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 593.40 626.00 538.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 12 2,398.25 2,448.00 2,368.32 2,160.24
Year Ending Dec-18 12 2,542.63 2,589.00 2,493.29 2,254.36
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 1.84 1.97 1.67 1.88
Year Ending Dec-18 12 2.05 2.23 1.95 2.09
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 8.09 9.18 6.70 10.90

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 610.30 617.00 6.70 1.10
Quarter Ending Mar-17 534.99 556.90 21.91 4.10
Quarter Ending Dec-16 516.78 520.20 3.42 0.66
Quarter Ending Sep-16 491.75 510.20 18.45 3.75
Quarter Ending Jun-16 512.07 510.20 1.87 0.37
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.40 0.42 0.02 4.48
Quarter Ending Dec-14 0.27 0.23 0.04 15.29
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.09 0.22 0.13 155.81
Quarter Ending Jun-14 0.26 0.25 0.01 3.47

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 593.40 593.40 592.32 592.32 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2,398.25 2,397.84 2,401.00 2,403.00 2,160.24
Year Ending Dec-18 2,542.63 2,542.13 2,547.36 2,551.61 2,254.36
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.84 1.85 1.89 1.89 1.88
Year Ending Dec-18 2.05 2.05 2.10 2.11 2.09

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 4
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 5
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Ontex Group NV News

» More ONTEX.BR News