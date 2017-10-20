Ontex Group NV (ONTEX.BR)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 593.40 626.00 538.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 12 2,398.25 2,448.00 2,368.32 2,160.24 Year Ending Dec-18 12 2,542.63 2,589.00 2,493.29 2,254.36 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 11 1.84 1.97 1.67 1.88 Year Ending Dec-18 12 2.05 2.23 1.95 2.09 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 8.09 9.18 6.70 10.90