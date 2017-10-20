Orange SA (ORAN.PA)
ORAN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
13.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|12
|12
|13
|13
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|8
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.32
|2.22
|2.18
|2.15
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|27
|41,137.20
|41,766.00
|40,324.90
|41,065.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26
|41,520.10
|42,551.00
|40,533.60
|41,621.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|29
|1.01
|1.19
|0.70
|1.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|28
|1.10
|1.28
|0.89
|1.14
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|8.34
|8.34
|8.34
|1.91
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|9,649.00
|9,672.00
|23.00
|0.24
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|9,845.25
|10,049.00
|203.75
|2.07
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|9,700.50
|9,805.00
|104.50
|1.08
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|9,784.00
|9,614.00
|170.00
|1.74
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|9,797.00
|9,804.00
|7.00
|0.07
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|41,137.20
|41,139.40
|41,138.60
|41,148.70
|41,065.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|41,520.10
|41,527.60
|41,528.40
|41,560.00
|41,621.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.01
|1.01
|1.02
|1.04
|1.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.10
|1.11
|1.11
|1.12
|1.14
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|2
|2
|4
