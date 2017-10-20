Orange SA (ORAN.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 27 41,137.20 41,766.00 40,324.90 41,065.70 Year Ending Dec-18 26 41,520.10 42,551.00 40,533.60 41,621.40 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 29 1.01 1.19 0.70 1.07 Year Ending Dec-18 28 1.10 1.28 0.89 1.14 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.34 8.34 8.34 1.91