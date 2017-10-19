Edition:
Orient Paper and Industries Ltd (ORPP.NS)

ORPP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

97.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs97.30
Open
Rs98.15
Day's High
Rs99.50
Day's Low
Rs96.40
Volume
119,682
Avg. Vol
331,587
52-wk High
Rs113.00
52-wk Low
Rs56.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 20,064.50 20,064.50 20,064.50 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 21,870.30 21,870.30 21,870.30 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 2.80 2.80 2.80 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 3.15 3.15 3.15 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,263.71 1,451.94 2,811.77 65.95
Quarter Ending Dec-13 3,237.00 3,530.64 293.64 9.07
Quarter Ending Sep-13 3,491.00 2,939.37 551.63 15.80
Quarter Ending Jun-13 6,741.00 3,067.98 3,673.02 54.49
Quarter Ending Mar-13 7,393.37 4,706.73 2,686.64 36.34

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 20,064.50 20,064.50 20,064.50 20,064.50 --
Year Ending Mar-19 21,870.30 21,870.30 21,870.30 21,870.30 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

