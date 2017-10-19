Orient Refractories Ltd (ORRE.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 1,356.85 1,388.00 1,329.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 7 5,273.15 5,360.20 5,164.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 5,870.78 5,973.00 5,757.00 5,952.25 Year Ending Mar-19 6 6,865.43 7,400.00 6,555.00 6,537.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 1.46 1.51 1.40 -- Year Ending Mar-17 7 5.64 5.80 5.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 6.28 6.50 5.96 6.57 Year Ending Mar-19 6 7.55 7.80 7.13 --