OneSavings Bank PLC (OSBO.L)
OSBO.L on London Stock Exchange
415.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
415.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
4.50 (+1.10%)
4.50 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
410.50
410.50
Open
413.70
413.70
Day's High
416.50
416.50
Day's Low
404.50
404.50
Volume
1,061,084
1,061,084
Avg. Vol
864,674
864,674
52-wk High
477.97
477.97
52-wk Low
272.40
272.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|4
|4
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.87
|1.93
|1.93
|2.07
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|234.23
|239.23
|227.92
|217.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|264.70
|278.70
|249.00
|236.65
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|48.08
|49.92
|45.94
|39.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|50.77
|54.70
|40.79
|40.04
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|11.30
|13.00
|9.00
|6.39
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|234.23
|234.00
|234.31
|234.72
|217.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|264.70
|264.11
|264.85
|262.09
|236.65
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|48.08
|47.81
|47.78
|46.77
|39.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|50.77
|50.60
|50.78
|50.90
|40.04
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-J.C. Flowers discloses 21.54 pct stake in OneSavings Bank- filing
- BRIEF-JC Flowers sells 8 pct stake in Onesavings Bank for 75 mln pounds
- BRIEF-Block trade-OneSavings Bank Plc-Bookrunner launches accelerated bookbuild offering of about 20 mln shares
- UPDATE 1-Britain's OneSavings looks to professional landlords for growth
- Britain's OneSavings Bank reports 20 pct jump in first-half profit