On The Beach Group PLC (OTB.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 5 85.02 87.50 83.70 88.13 Year Ending Sep-18 5 104.22 109.00 99.60 102.90 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 5 17.43 17.62 17.20 17.64 Year Ending Sep-18 5 22.28 22.70 21.90 21.89