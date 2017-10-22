Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding SAE (OTMT.CA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 261.00 261.00 261.00 261.00 Year Ending Dec-18 1 271.00 271.00 271.00 271.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08