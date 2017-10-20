Edition:
P2P Global Investments PLC (P2PG.L)

P2PG.L on London Stock Exchange

800.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

7.50 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
792.50
Open
791.50
Day's High
805.00
Day's Low
791.50
Volume
48,663
Avg. Vol
91,221
52-wk High
918.00
52-wk Low
721.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

No consensus analysis data available.

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

No consensus estimates data available.

Estimates Revisions Summary

No estimates revision data available.

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
P2P Global Investments PLC News

