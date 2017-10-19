Edition:
Page Industries Ltd (PAGE.NS)

PAGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

19,000.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-110.25 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs19,111.20
Open
Rs19,273.80
Day's High
Rs19,290.10
Day's Low
Rs18,934.10
Volume
695
Avg. Vol
13,788
52-wk High
Rs19,575.00
52-wk Low
Rs12,387.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 62.50 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.79 2.79 2.79 2.77

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 5,057.93 5,327.00 4,843.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 5,680.06 6,317.00 4,989.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 21,500.70 22,236.00 21,154.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 25,831.10 27,155.00 24,570.00 26,963.10
Year Ending Mar-19 13 31,326.80 33,343.00 28,710.00 32,492.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 62.50 66.00 58.30 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 59.22 62.54 55.90 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 241.93 252.80 235.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 298.66 321.80 281.95 328.46
Year Ending Mar-19 13 373.97 412.60 334.77 398.70
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 25.20 25.20 25.20 23.38

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,540.41 6,962.34 421.93 6.45
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,057.93 4,989.19 68.73 1.36
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4,851.85 5,211.80 359.95 7.42
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,561.55 5,321.19 240.36 4.32
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5,356.79 5,783.28 426.48 7.96

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,057.93 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5,680.06 5,680.06 5,904.64 5,904.64 --
Year Ending Mar-17 21,500.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 25,831.10 25,831.10 25,849.80 25,849.80 26,963.10
Year Ending Mar-19 31,326.80 31,326.80 31,345.50 31,345.50 32,492.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

