Page Industries Ltd (PAGE.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 5,057.93 5,327.00 4,843.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 5,680.06 6,317.00 4,989.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 11 21,500.70 22,236.00 21,154.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 13 25,831.10 27,155.00 24,570.00 26,963.10 Year Ending Mar-19 13 31,326.80 33,343.00 28,710.00 32,492.90 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 62.50 66.00 58.30 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 59.22 62.54 55.90 -- Year Ending Mar-17 11 241.93 252.80 235.60 -- Year Ending Mar-18 13 298.66 321.80 281.95 328.46 Year Ending Mar-19 13 373.97 412.60 334.77 398.70 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 25.20 25.20 25.20 23.38