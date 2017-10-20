Pan African Resources PLC (PANJ.J)
PANJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
243.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
243.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.41%)
1.00 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
242.00
242.00
Open
242.00
242.00
Day's High
243.00
243.00
Day's Low
240.00
240.00
Volume
1,920,062
1,920,062
Avg. Vol
1,999,491
1,999,491
52-wk High
377.00
377.00
52-wk Low
219.00
219.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.75
|1.75
|1.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|6
|199.61
|221.90
|181.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|6
|200.35
|218.60
|182.00
|221.15
|Year Ending Jun-19
|6
|227.00
|253.40
|207.90
|222.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|6
|1.44
|2.66
|1.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|6
|2.11
|2.47
|1.60
|3.43
|Year Ending Jun-19
|6
|2.22
|2.90
|1.72
|2.20
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|199.61
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|200.35
|200.35
|210.06
|210.06
|221.15
|Year Ending Jun-19
|227.00
|227.00
|234.28
|234.28
|222.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1.44
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2.11
|2.11
|2.21
|2.28
|3.43
|Year Ending Jun-19
|2.22
|2.22
|2.52
|2.52
|2.20
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|1
|2