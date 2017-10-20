Pan African Resources PLC (PANJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 6 199.61 221.90 181.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 6 200.35 218.60 182.00 221.15 Year Ending Jun-19 6 227.00 253.40 207.90 222.40 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 6 1.44 2.66 1.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 6 2.11 2.47 1.60 3.43 Year Ending Jun-19 6 2.22 2.90 1.72 2.20