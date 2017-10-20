Edition:
Pan African Resources PLC (PANJ.J)

PANJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

243.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
242.00
Open
242.00
Day's High
243.00
Day's Low
240.00
Volume
1,920,062
Avg. Vol
1,999,491
52-wk High
377.00
52-wk Low
219.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.75 1.75 1.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 6 199.61 221.90 181.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 6 200.35 218.60 182.00 221.15
Year Ending Jun-19 6 227.00 253.40 207.90 222.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 6 1.44 2.66 1.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 6 2.11 2.47 1.60 3.43
Year Ending Jun-19 6 2.22 2.90 1.72 2.20

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 199.61 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 200.35 200.35 210.06 210.06 221.15
Year Ending Jun-19 227.00 227.00 234.28 234.28 222.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 1.44 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 2.11 2.11 2.21 2.28 3.43
Year Ending Jun-19 2.22 2.22 2.52 2.52 2.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 4
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 2
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

