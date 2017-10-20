Edition:
Paysafe Group PLC (PAYS.L)

PAYS.L on London Stock Exchange

584.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
585.00
Open
585.00
Day's High
589.00
Day's Low
584.50
Volume
7,811,339
Avg. Vol
3,697,371
52-wk High
600.53
52-wk Low
229.21

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.43 2.43 2.25 1.56

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1,152.19 1,205.00 1,113.00 1,094.97
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1,276.85 1,535.00 1,186.05 1,207.28
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.48 0.51 0.43 0.46
Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.52 0.56 0.48 0.51

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,152.19 1,152.19 1,126.10 1,110.55 1,094.97
Year Ending Dec-18 1,276.85 1,276.85 1,276.85 1,225.63 1,207.28
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.48 0.48 0.47 0.47 0.46
Year Ending Dec-18 0.52 0.52 0.52 0.52 0.51

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

