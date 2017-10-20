Pendragon PLC (PDG.L)
PDG.L on London Stock Exchange
29.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
29.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.75 (-2.52%)
-0.75 (-2.52%)
Prev Close
29.75
29.75
Open
30.00
30.00
Day's High
30.00
30.00
Day's Low
29.00
29.00
Volume
704,335
704,335
Avg. Vol
2,678,024
2,678,024
52-wk High
39.25
39.25
52-wk Low
27.50
27.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.67
|1.67
|1.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|4,691.67
|4,864.00
|4,535.87
|4,689.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|4,875.73
|5,162.00
|4,644.31
|4,785.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|3.98
|4.22
|3.60
|4.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|4.24
|4.60
|4.00
|4.27
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,691.67
|4,691.67
|4,691.67
|4,692.17
|4,689.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,875.73
|4,875.73
|4,875.73
|4,914.30
|4,785.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.98
|3.98
|3.98
|3.96
|4.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.24
|4.24
|4.24
|4.27
|4.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0