Pendragon PLC (PDG.L)

PDG.L on London Stock Exchange

29.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.75 (-2.52%)
Prev Close
29.75
Open
30.00
Day's High
30.00
Day's Low
29.00
Volume
704,335
Avg. Vol
2,678,024
52-wk High
39.25
52-wk Low
27.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.67 1.67 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 4,691.67 4,864.00 4,535.87 4,689.87
Year Ending Dec-18 7 4,875.73 5,162.00 4,644.31 4,785.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 3.98 4.22 3.60 4.06
Year Ending Dec-18 7 4.24 4.60 4.00 4.27

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,691.67 4,691.67 4,691.67 4,692.17 4,689.87
Year Ending Dec-18 4,875.73 4,875.73 4,875.73 4,914.30 4,785.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.98 3.98 3.98 3.96 4.06
Year Ending Dec-18 4.24 4.24 4.24 4.27 4.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

