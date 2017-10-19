Patel Engineering Ltd (PENG.NS)
PENG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
75.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.00 (-1.31%)
Prev Close
Rs76.60
Open
Rs76.35
Day's High
Rs76.65
Day's Low
Rs75.20
Volume
67,365
Avg. Vol
293,718
52-wk High
Rs107.00
52-wk Low
Rs62.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|7,634.67
|6,193.10
|1,441.57
|18.88
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|7,341.67
|9,485.00
|2,143.33
|29.19
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|6,430.75
|7,564.00
|1,133.25
|17.62
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|2.00
|2.87
|0.87
|43.50
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|1.10
|4.31
|3.21
|291.82
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|3.55
|2.27
|1.28
|36.06
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings