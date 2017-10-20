Peugeot SA (PEUP.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 18,198.00 20,391.00 16,005.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 23 58,276.50 65,376.00 55,665.00 56,346.60 Year Ending Dec-18 16 62,859.10 79,135.00 55,382.00 57,800.10 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 25 2.36 2.75 1.76 2.09 Year Ending Dec-18 20 2.54 3.01 1.88 2.20 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 18.80 25.80 11.80 30.25