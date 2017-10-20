Peugeot SA (PEUP.PA)
PEUP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
20.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
20.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.03 (+0.15%)
€0.03 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
€20.17
€20.17
Open
€20.27
€20.27
Day's High
€20.30
€20.30
Day's Low
€20.08
€20.08
Volume
2,917,769
2,917,769
Avg. Vol
2,708,347
2,708,347
52-wk High
€21.01
€21.01
52-wk Low
€12.60
€12.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|9
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|2
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.44
|2.30
|2.26
|2.26
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|18,198.00
|20,391.00
|16,005.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|58,276.50
|65,376.00
|55,665.00
|56,346.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|62,859.10
|79,135.00
|55,382.00
|57,800.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25
|2.36
|2.75
|1.76
|2.09
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|2.54
|3.01
|1.88
|2.20
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|18.80
|25.80
|11.80
|30.25
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|13,262.60
|13,450.00
|187.44
|1.41
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|14,876.10
|15,414.00
|537.86
|3.62
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|18,198.00
|18,198.00
|16,005.00
|16,005.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|58,276.50
|57,951.80
|57,590.90
|56,841.40
|56,346.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|62,859.10
|61,964.60
|58,073.50
|58,031.10
|57,800.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.36
|2.36
|2.34
|2.33
|2.09
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.54
|2.53
|2.43
|2.45
|2.20
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|5
|2