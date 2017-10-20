Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)
PFE.N on New York Stock Exchange
36.42USD
20 Oct 2017
36.42USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.18 (+0.50%)
$0.18 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$36.24
$36.24
Open
$36.30
$36.30
Day's High
$36.42
$36.42
Day's Low
$36.04
$36.04
Volume
6,571,561
6,571,561
Avg. Vol
5,064,356
5,064,356
52-wk High
$36.60
$36.60
52-wk Low
$29.83
$29.83
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.56
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|7
|6
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|10
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.36
|2.36
|2.41
|2.45
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|13
|13,790.90
|14,138.00
|13,518.80
|14,869.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5
|13,082.50
|13,358.00
|12,880.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|52,694.00
|53,687.00
|52,183.00
|55,733.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|54,097.00
|55,046.00
|52,809.00
|57,141.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|16
|0.56
|0.60
|0.53
|0.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5
|0.71
|0.77
|0.67
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|2.56
|2.60
|2.54
|2.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|2.76
|2.87
|2.64
|2.91
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|8
|5.81
|7.70
|3.40
|6.20
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|13,081.00
|12,896.00
|185.04
|1.41
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13,079.60
|12,779.00
|300.58
|2.30
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|13,629.00
|13,627.00
|2.02
|0.01
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|13,040.90
|13,045.00
|4.07
|0.03
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|13,013.20
|13,147.00
|133.76
|1.03
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.66
|0.67
|0.01
|1.89
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.67
|0.69
|0.02
|2.69
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.50
|0.47
|0.03
|6.08
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.62
|0.61
|0.01
|0.94
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.62
|0.64
|0.02
|2.63
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|13,790.90
|13,772.80
|13,791.20
|13,786.50
|14,869.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|13,082.50
|13,048.50
|13,043.10
|13,061.50
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|52,694.00
|52,679.60
|52,716.70
|52,721.40
|55,733.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|54,097.00
|54,067.50
|54,083.10
|54,076.30
|57,141.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.56
|0.56
|0.56
|0.56
|0.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.71
|0.71
|0.71
|0.71
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.56
|2.56
|2.56
|2.56
|2.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.76
|2.76
|2.76
|2.75
|2.91
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|5
|4
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1
|4
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|3
|7
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|4
- BRIEF-Pfizer reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals - SEC filing
- BRIEF-Pfizer presents results from Phase 2 study of investigational ALK-inhibitor lorlatinib
- BRIEF-FDA approves Pfizer's Lyrica® CR extended-release tablets CV
- BRIEF-Nestle has no comment on Pfizer's consumer healthcare business
- Breakingviews - Pfizer and Glaxo may find romance over the counter