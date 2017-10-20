Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 13 13,790.90 14,138.00 13,518.80 14,869.70 Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 13,082.50 13,358.00 12,880.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 17 52,694.00 53,687.00 52,183.00 55,733.40 Year Ending Dec-18 17 54,097.00 55,046.00 52,809.00 57,141.90 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 16 0.56 0.60 0.53 0.60 Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 0.71 0.77 0.67 -- Year Ending Dec-17 20 2.56 2.60 2.54 2.70 Year Ending Dec-18 18 2.76 2.87 2.64 2.91 LT Growth Rate (%) 8 5.81 7.70 3.40 6.20