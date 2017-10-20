Edition:
United States

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)

PFE.N on New York Stock Exchange

36.42USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.18 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$36.24
Open
$36.30
Day's High
$36.42
Day's Low
$36.04
Volume
6,571,561
Avg. Vol
5,064,356
52-wk High
$36.60
52-wk Low
$29.83

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.56 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 7 6
(3) HOLD 9 9 10 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.36 2.36 2.41 2.45

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 13 13,790.90 14,138.00 13,518.80 14,869.70
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 13,082.50 13,358.00 12,880.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 52,694.00 53,687.00 52,183.00 55,733.40
Year Ending Dec-18 17 54,097.00 55,046.00 52,809.00 57,141.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 16 0.56 0.60 0.53 0.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 0.71 0.77 0.67 --
Year Ending Dec-17 20 2.56 2.60 2.54 2.70
Year Ending Dec-18 18 2.76 2.87 2.64 2.91
LT Growth Rate (%) 8 5.81 7.70 3.40 6.20

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 13,081.00 12,896.00 185.04 1.41
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,079.60 12,779.00 300.58 2.30
Quarter Ending Dec-16 13,629.00 13,627.00 2.02 0.01
Quarter Ending Sep-16 13,040.90 13,045.00 4.07 0.03
Quarter Ending Jun-16 13,013.20 13,147.00 133.76 1.03
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.66 0.67 0.01 1.89
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.67 0.69 0.02 2.69
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.50 0.47 0.03 6.08
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.62 0.61 0.01 0.94
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.62 0.64 0.02 2.63

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 13,790.90 13,772.80 13,791.20 13,786.50 14,869.70
Quarter Ending Mar-18 13,082.50 13,048.50 13,043.10 13,061.50 --
Year Ending Dec-17 52,694.00 52,679.60 52,716.70 52,721.40 55,733.40
Year Ending Dec-18 54,097.00 54,067.50 54,083.10 54,076.30 57,141.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.56 0.56 0.56 0.56 0.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.71 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.56 2.56 2.56 2.56 2.70
Year Ending Dec-18 2.76 2.76 2.76 2.75 2.91

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0 5 4
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 4 5
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 3 7
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 3 3
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 4
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Pfizer Inc News

» More PFE.N News