Provident Financial PLC (PFG.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 13 1,187.10 1,293.00 1,059.20 1,283.43 Year Ending Dec-18 13 1,169.21 1,305.00 1,007.00 1,369.24 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 14 55.18 66.49 38.00 181.56 Year Ending Dec-18 13 94.95 119.80 79.20 197.80 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -8.70 -6.70 -10.70 9.05