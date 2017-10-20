Edition:
United States

Provident Financial PLC (PFG.L)

PFG.L on London Stock Exchange

935.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

44.00 (+4.94%)
Prev Close
891.00
Open
890.50
Day's High
940.00
Day's Low
880.50
Volume
2,346,414
Avg. Vol
1,888,270
52-wk High
3,284.00
52-wk Low
426.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 5 5
(3) HOLD 6 6 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 0 1
(5) SELL 1 1 2 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.79 2.69 2.50 2.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 1,187.10 1,293.00 1,059.20 1,283.43
Year Ending Dec-18 13 1,169.21 1,305.00 1,007.00 1,369.24
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 55.18 66.49 38.00 181.56
Year Ending Dec-18 13 94.95 119.80 79.20 197.80
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -8.70 -6.70 -10.70 9.05

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,187.10 1,182.57 1,204.95 1,243.43 1,283.43
Year Ending Dec-18 1,169.21 1,174.37 1,211.05 1,355.73 1,369.24
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 55.18 54.66 78.38 150.43 181.56
Year Ending Dec-18 94.95 94.95 115.31 182.45 197.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 0 4
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Provident Financial PLC News

» More PFG.L News