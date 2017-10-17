Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS (PGSUS.IS)
PGSUS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
29.10TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.28TL (+0.97%)
Prev Close
28.82TL
Open
29.10TL
Day's High
29.70TL
Day's Low
28.74TL
Volume
2,176,143
Avg. Vol
2,230,430
52-wk High
30.78TL
52-wk Low
11.99TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|5
|3
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|1
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.53
|2.69
|2.88
|3.12
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|4,972.17
|5,247.69
|4,486.10
|4,431.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|5,769.74
|6,475.70
|4,969.71
|5,120.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|0.94
|3.26
|-1.50
|0.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|1.12
|3.08
|-2.59
|1.01
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,132.00
|1,223.44
|91.44
|8.08
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|868.33
|885.82
|17.49
|2.01
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|828.28
|847.45
|19.17
|2.31
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,274.66
|1,370.00
|95.34
|7.48
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|868.00
|797.68
|70.32
|8.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.17
|-1.69
|1.86
|1,093.47
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2.14
|2.37
|0.23
|10.75
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.19
|-0.13
|0.06
|-30.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|-0.84
|-1.86
|1.02
|-121.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|-1.07
|-0.80
|0.27
|-25.07
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,972.17
|4,972.17
|4,926.80
|4,846.97
|4,431.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5,769.74
|5,769.74
|5,744.60
|5,689.71
|5,120.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.94
|0.94
|1.35
|0.21
|0.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.12
|1.12
|1.53
|1.64
|1.01
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0