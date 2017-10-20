Edition:
Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG.AS)

PHG.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

35.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€35.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,014,762
52-wk High
€35.97
52-wk Low
€26.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.62 December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 5 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 7 7 7
(3) HOLD 10 9 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.45 2.35 2.29

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 5,377.21 5,496.00 5,283.52 7,350.23
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 4,170.00 4,170.00 4,170.00 5,761.00
Year Ending Dec-17 17 18,496.20 25,487.00 17,810.20 25,420.70
Year Ending Dec-18 18 19,684.30 26,455.20 18,512.90 25,735.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.62 0.62 0.62 0.53
Year Ending Dec-17 21 1.55 2.10 1.07 1.74
Year Ending Dec-18 18 1.76 2.03 1.30 1.91
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 12.62 19.80 5.40 21.47

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5,252.92 4,294.00 958.92 18.26
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,694.34 5,724.00 29.66 0.52
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,289.53 7,240.00 49.53 0.68
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,936.79 5,898.00 38.79 0.65
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5,954.93 5,861.00 93.93 1.58
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.31 0.27 0.04 14.29
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.20 0.25 0.05 25.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.64 0.67 0.03 3.91
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.31 0.40 0.09 29.16
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.28 0.46 0.18 62.66

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5,377.21 5,378.77 5,499.89 5,499.89 7,350.23
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4,170.00 4,170.00 4,170.00 4,170.00 5,761.00
Year Ending Dec-17 18,496.20 18,497.50 18,593.80 20,519.80 25,420.70
Year Ending Dec-18 19,684.30 19,716.10 20,527.50 21,365.00 25,735.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.62 0.62 0.62 0.62 0.53
Year Ending Dec-17 1.55 1.55 1.57 1.58 1.74
Year Ending Dec-18 1.76 1.76 1.79 1.83 1.91

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 2 5
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

