Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG.AS)
PHG.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
35.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.62
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|5
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|7
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|10
|9
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.45
|2.35
|2.29
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|5,377.21
|5,496.00
|5,283.52
|7,350.23
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|4,170.00
|4,170.00
|4,170.00
|5,761.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|18,496.20
|25,487.00
|17,810.20
|25,420.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|19,684.30
|26,455.20
|18,512.90
|25,735.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|0.53
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|1.55
|2.10
|1.07
|1.74
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|1.76
|2.03
|1.30
|1.91
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|12.62
|19.80
|5.40
|21.47
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5,252.92
|4,294.00
|958.92
|18.26
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,694.34
|5,724.00
|29.66
|0.52
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,289.53
|7,240.00
|49.53
|0.68
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5,936.79
|5,898.00
|38.79
|0.65
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5,954.93
|5,861.00
|93.93
|1.58
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.31
|0.27
|0.04
|14.29
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.20
|0.25
|0.05
|25.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.64
|0.67
|0.03
|3.91
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.31
|0.40
|0.09
|29.16
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.28
|0.46
|0.18
|62.66
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5,377.21
|5,378.77
|5,499.89
|5,499.89
|7,350.23
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4,170.00
|4,170.00
|4,170.00
|4,170.00
|5,761.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18,496.20
|18,497.50
|18,593.80
|20,519.80
|25,420.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19,684.30
|19,716.10
|20,527.50
|21,365.00
|25,735.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|0.53
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.55
|1.55
|1.57
|1.58
|1.74
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.76
|1.76
|1.79
|1.83
|1.91
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|3
- Philips sees profit hit from U.S. defibrillator blow
- UPDATE 2-Philips sees profit hit from U.S. defibrillator blow
- BRIEF-Philips' subsidiary Philips North America LLC reaches agreement with U.S. DoJ, representing FDA
- BRIEF-Philips and Indonesian Siloam Hospitals sign multi-year partnership agreement
- BRIEF-Koninklijke Philips reclassified to health care sector by MSCI