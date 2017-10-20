Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG.AS)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 5,377.21 5,496.00 5,283.52 7,350.23 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 4,170.00 4,170.00 4,170.00 5,761.00 Year Ending Dec-17 17 18,496.20 25,487.00 17,810.20 25,420.70 Year Ending Dec-18 18 19,684.30 26,455.20 18,512.90 25,735.20 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.62 0.62 0.62 0.53 Year Ending Dec-17 21 1.55 2.10 1.07 1.74 Year Ending Dec-18 18 1.76 2.03 1.30 1.91 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 12.62 19.80 5.40 21.47