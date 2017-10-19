Edition:
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (PHIL.NS)

PHIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

911.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.30 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs913.80
Open
Rs920.00
Day's High
Rs920.00
Day's Low
Rs907.50
Volume
61,901
Avg. Vol
608,649
52-wk High
Rs959.90
52-wk Low
Rs202.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.40 1.40 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-14 5,931.00 6,094.00 163.00 2.75
Quarter Ending Dec-13 5,911.00 5,598.60 312.40 5.29
Quarter Ending Mar-13 5,682.00 5,045.30 636.70 11.21
Quarter Ending Dec-12 5,889.00 5,441.60 447.40 7.60
Quarter Ending Sep-12 6,134.20 5,820.50 313.70 5.11

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd News

