Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L)

PHNX.L on London Stock Exchange

763.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.50 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
765.00
Open
767.00
Day's High
770.00
Day's Low
763.50
Volume
741,743
Avg. Vol
891,316
52-wk High
817.48
52-wk Low
691.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.40 2.40 2.27 2.27

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 6,554.00 6,554.00 6,554.00 6,554.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 6,763.00 6,763.00 6,763.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 45.88 94.65 22.93 60.25
Year Ending Dec-18 9 45.21 96.23 17.94 51.96
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -11.80 -11.80 -11.80 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6,554.00 6,554.00 6,554.00 6,554.00 6,554.00
Year Ending Dec-18 6,763.00 6,763.00 6,763.00 6,763.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 45.88 45.88 45.88 38.25 60.25
Year Ending Dec-18 45.21 45.21 45.21 34.56 51.96

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Phoenix Group Holdings News

