PI Industries Ltd (PIIL.NS)

PIIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

785.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.30 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs789.30
Open
Rs788.00
Day's High
Rs790.00
Day's Low
Rs775.70
Volume
15,908
Avg. Vol
169,419
52-wk High
Rs963.95
52-wk Low
Rs675.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 8 7 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 10 11
(3) HOLD 2 2 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 1.80 1.95 1.90

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 15 23,555.60 24,342.60 22,811.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 25,420.40 27,038.00 23,660.00 29,682.50
Year Ending Mar-19 13 29,106.30 31,720.00 26,026.00 35,334.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 17 29.89 31.70 26.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 32.45 35.80 29.50 33.84
Year Ending Mar-19 14 37.70 41.40 33.70 42.53

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 2,400.50 1,902.10 498.40 20.76
Quarter Ending Sep-11 2,337.00 2,456.24 119.24 5.10
Quarter Ending Jun-11 1,655.00 2,064.51 409.51 24.74
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 18.56 9.10 9.46 50.97

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 23,555.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 25,420.40 25,420.40 25,420.40 25,504.40 29,682.50
Year Ending Mar-19 29,106.30 29,328.40 29,328.40 29,816.50 35,334.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 29.89 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 32.45 32.45 32.45 32.70 33.84
Year Ending Mar-19 37.70 37.70 37.70 38.13 42.53

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

PI Industries Ltd News

