Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PIRA.NS)

PIRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,768.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs14.65 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
Rs2,754.30
Open
Rs2,770.00
Day's High
Rs2,785.50
Day's Low
Rs2,756.05
Volume
46,440
Avg. Vol
183,036
52-wk High
Rs3,088.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,366.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 14.21 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 22,480.70 22,480.70 22,480.70 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 80,731.30 84,543.00 74,329.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 111,000.00 122,003.00 99,997.00 86,280.60
Year Ending Mar-19 2 135,643.00 152,289.00 118,996.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 14.21 14.21 14.21 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 68.19 74.50 61.29 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 106.73 130.26 85.32 89.13
Year Ending Mar-19 3 153.90 208.89 103.11 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 22,480.70 24,509.30 2,028.60 9.02
Quarter Ending Jun-12 4,537.89 7,102.90 2,565.01 56.52
Quarter Ending Mar-12 5,300.87 6,194.40 893.53 16.86
Quarter Ending Dec-11 4,067.89 5,587.00 1,519.11 37.34
Quarter Ending Sep-11 6,210.46 4,775.80 1,434.66 23.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14.21 18.49 4.28 30.12
Quarter Ending Mar-12 9.60 -2.20 11.80 122.92

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 22,480.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 80,731.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 111,000.00 111,000.00 105,462.00 105,462.00 86,280.60
Year Ending Mar-19 135,643.00 135,643.00 128,347.00 128,347.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14.21 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 68.19 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 106.73 106.73 106.57 106.57 89.13
Year Ending Mar-19 153.90 153.90 152.21 152.21 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

