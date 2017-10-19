Petronet LNG Ltd (PLNG.NS)
PLNG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
263.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.80 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs267.25
Open
Rs266.60
Day's High
Rs268.00
Day's Low
Rs256.00
Volume
479,305
Avg. Vol
4,446,854
52-wk High
Rs268.35
52-wk Low
Rs163.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|11
|11
|12
|9
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|15
|15
|15
|16
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.11
|2.11
|2.14
|2.23
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|274,586.00
|402,779.00
|193,306.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|312,537.00
|569,949.00
|182,888.00
|331,733.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|376,011.00
|810,479.00
|220,581.00
|442,248.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|10.52
|12.30
|8.94
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|12.09
|13.50
|6.26
|11.54
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|14.40
|17.60
|8.04
|13.51
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|60,759.10
|51,089.50
|9,669.58
|15.91
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|64,309.90
|61,079.40
|3,230.46
|5.02
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|72,416.80
|48,218.50
|24,198.33
|33.42
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|89,714.90
|72,504.70
|17,210.22
|19.18
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|92,254.40
|82,251.20
|10,003.18
|10.84
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|1.59
|1.19
|0.40
|25.20
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|1.43
|1.66
|0.23
|16.39
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|1.05
|1.65
|0.60
|57.07
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1.05
|2.01
|0.96
|91.34
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|1.47
|1.09
|0.38
|26.19
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|274,586.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|312,537.00
|312,537.00
|312,537.00
|316,822.00
|331,733.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|376,011.00
|376,011.00
|376,011.00
|383,237.00
|442,248.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10.52
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12.09
|12.09
|12.03
|12.03
|11.54
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14.40
|14.40
|14.37
|14.35
|13.51
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
- India Petronet set to buy extra 1 mln T Australian LNG from Exxon - sources
- ExxonMobil slashes 20-year LNG price to India in bad omen for producers
- India renegotiates LNG deal with Exxon: oil minister
- India renegotiates LNG deal with Exxon - oil minister
- Malaysia's Petronas eyeing stake in Indian LNG import terminal: IOC