Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (PLOF.PA)
PLOF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
35.69EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|5
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.33
|2.42
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1,918.00
|1,918.00
|1,918.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|6,881.55
|7,052.00
|6,811.00
|7,065.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|7,241.63
|7,393.00
|7,154.00
|7,382.38
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|2.71
|2.95
|2.54
|2.61
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|2.92
|3.33
|2.66
|2.91
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|17.40
|21.40
|14.60
|19.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|978.00
|1,192.20
|214.20
|21.90
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|945.00
|1,034.50
|89.50
|9.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|967.00
|977.80
|10.80
|1.12
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,918.00
|1,918.00
|1,918.00
|1,918.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6,881.55
|6,885.82
|6,891.36
|6,895.18
|7,065.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7,241.63
|7,267.54
|7,267.45
|7,271.45
|7,382.38
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.71
|2.70
|2.69
|2.66
|2.61
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.92
|2.93
|2.97
|2.97
|2.91
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|2
- BRIEF-Plastic Omnium proposes sales of the Environment division
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on August 1
- BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium H1 net income group share rises to 210.3 million euros
- BRIEF-Compagnie plastic omnium sa sells trucks business to german group Mutares AG
- BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium announces placement of 500 million euro bond issue with European Investors