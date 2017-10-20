Edition:
Plastiques du Val de Loire SA (PLVP.PA)

PLVP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

22.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.52 (-2.21%)
Prev Close
€23.50
Open
€23.31
Day's High
€23.31
Day's Low
€22.97
Volume
16,272
Avg. Vol
29,593
52-wk High
€25.99
52-wk Low
€12.45

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 3 631.80 646.20 619.70 626.65
Year Ending Sep-18 3 662.23 679.50 641.00 665.25
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 3 1.98 2.08 1.89 1.48
Year Ending Sep-18 3 2.14 2.22 2.08 1.63
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.00 10.00 10.00 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 631.80 631.80 631.80 631.80 626.65
Year Ending Sep-18 662.23 662.23 662.23 662.23 665.25
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 1.98 1.98 1.98 1.98 1.48
Year Ending Sep-18 2.14 2.14 2.14 2.14 1.63

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

