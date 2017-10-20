Premier Oil PLC (PMO.L)
PMO.L on London Stock Exchange
63.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.25 (-0.40%)
-0.25 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|8
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.62
|2.75
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|1,133.33
|1,228.00
|1,068.61
|1,335.74
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|1,425.32
|1,527.00
|1,206.95
|1,826.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|-0.04
|0.29
|-0.34
|0.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|0.15
|0.71
|-0.09
|0.44
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|-19.73
|5.00
|-44.60
|5.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,133.33
|1,128.10
|1,128.80
|1,161.13
|1,335.74
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,425.32
|1,420.48
|1,418.70
|1,503.27
|1,826.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.04
|0.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.15
|0.15
|0.16
|0.28
|0.44
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|3
