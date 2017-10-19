Edition:
PNC Infratech Ltd (PNCI.NS)

PNCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

157.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs157.00
Open
Rs157.85
Day's High
Rs158.25
Day's Low
Rs156.15
Volume
29,460
Avg. Vol
200,171
52-wk High
Rs168.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 2.21 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 9 9
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.29 2.29 2.15 2.15

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 5,280.00 5,646.00 5,102.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 8 21,435.40 24,885.00 18,188.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 25,541.30 29,051.00 22,552.00 33,754.70
Year Ending Mar-19 3 35,847.70 40,181.00 30,403.00 43,599.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 2.21 2.70 1.80 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 7.23 8.90 5.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 6.15 6.70 5.60 8.47
Year Ending Mar-19 2 7.80 9.60 6.00 10.20
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.20 8.20 8.20 42.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,280.00 4,855.38 424.62 8.04
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,158.00 5,663.22 505.22 9.79
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,678.50 4,994.52 683.98 12.05
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5,939.33 6,354.46 415.13 6.99
Quarter Ending Mar-16 6,289.00 6,802.17 513.17 8.16

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,280.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 21,435.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 25,541.30 25,541.30 25,541.30 24,847.40 33,754.70
Year Ending Mar-19 35,847.70 35,847.70 35,847.70 34,007.80 43,599.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

PNC Infratech Ltd News

