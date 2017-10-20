Edition:
Pne Wind AG (PNEGn.DE)

PNEGn.DE on Xetra

2.62EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
€2.62
Open
€2.64
Day's High
€2.64
Day's Low
€2.61
Volume
55,093
Avg. Vol
170,467
52-wk High
€2.90
52-wk Low
€1.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.75 1.75 1.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 143.65 145.00 142.30 221.82
Year Ending Dec-18 2 200.31 220.00 180.62 228.05
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.05 0.09 0.02 0.18
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.12 0.20 0.06 0.28

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 15.20 19.03 3.83 25.18
Quarter Ending Dec-15 22.00 29.07 7.07 32.12
Quarter Ending Mar-15 20.00 15.19 4.81 24.04
Quarter Ending Mar-11 38.06 11.01 27.05 71.07
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.09 -0.06 0.03 -33.33
Quarter Ending Dec-15 -0.16 -0.08 0.08 -47.50
Quarter Ending Mar-11 0.04 0.04 0.00 11.11

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 143.65 143.65 157.70 167.70 221.82
Year Ending Dec-18 200.31 200.31 200.31 200.31 228.05
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.05 0.05 0.04 0.02 0.18
Year Ending Dec-18 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.28

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

