Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB.L)
PPB.L on London Stock Exchange
7,750.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
7,750.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-25.00 (-0.32%)
-25.00 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
7,775.00
7,775.00
Open
7,770.00
7,770.00
Day's High
7,815.00
7,815.00
Day's Low
7,745.00
7,745.00
Volume
139,495
139,495
Avg. Vol
185,109
185,109
52-wk High
9,219.80
9,219.80
52-wk Low
6,622.60
6,622.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|4
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|9
|8
|6
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|2
|2
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.63
|2.53
|2.19
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in
Earnings and Dividend Figures in
Earnings and Dividend Figures in
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|254.00
|441.00
|67.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|1,707.68
|1,753.00
|1,676.50
|1,702.39
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|1,875.04
|1,981.20
|1,808.40
|1,863.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|380.28
|410.15
|368.55
|385.91
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|434.11
|457.10
|412.30
|443.42
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|13.14
|14.73
|10.90
|26.13
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in
Earnings and Dividend Figures in
Earnings and Dividend Figures in
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|254.00
|254.00
|254.00
|67.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,707.68
|1,707.68
|1,709.77
|1,709.80
|1,702.39
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,875.04
|1,875.04
|1,879.82
|1,878.80
|1,863.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|380.28
|380.28
|381.13
|383.81
|385.91
|Year Ending Dec-18
|434.11
|434.11
|433.57
|434.70
|443.42
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
