Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB.L)

PPB.L on London Stock Exchange

7,750.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-25.00 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
7,775.00
Open
7,770.00
Day's High
7,815.00
Day's Low
7,745.00
Volume
139,495
Avg. Vol
185,109
52-wk High
9,219.80
52-wk Low
6,622.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 6 6
(3) HOLD 9 8 6 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 2 2 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.63 2.53 2.19

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in 
Earnings and Dividend Figures in 
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 254.00 441.00 67.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 18 1,707.68 1,753.00 1,676.50 1,702.39
Year Ending Dec-18 19 1,875.04 1,981.20 1,808.40 1,863.26
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 380.28 410.15 368.55 385.91
Year Ending Dec-18 21 434.11 457.10 412.30 443.42
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 13.14 14.73 10.90 26.13

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in 
Earnings and Dividend Figures in 
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 254.00 254.00 254.00 67.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,707.68 1,707.68 1,709.77 1,709.80 1,702.39
Year Ending Dec-18 1,875.04 1,875.04 1,879.82 1,878.80 1,863.26
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 380.28 380.28 381.13 383.81 385.91
Year Ending Dec-18 434.11 434.11 433.57 434.70 443.42

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Paddy Power Betfair PLC News

