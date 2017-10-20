Proximus NV (PROX.BR)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 1,507.46 1,551.36 1,463.56 -- Year Ending Dec-17 22 5,806.60 5,949.00 5,716.00 5,940.85 Year Ending Dec-18 22 5,811.92 6,140.00 5,635.76 5,971.92 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.55 0.62 0.48 -- Year Ending Dec-17 24 1.72 2.88 1.48 1.71 Year Ending Dec-18 24 1.80 3.04 1.45 1.77 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -1.63 5.30 -9.00 -0.82