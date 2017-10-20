Edition:
Proximus NV (PROX.BR)

PROX.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

28.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€28.48
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
517,881
52-wk High
€32.97
52-wk Low
€25.36

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.55 December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 3 2
(3) HOLD 10 11 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 5 5 6
(5) SELL 5 5 5 5
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.48 3.46 3.42 3.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 1,507.46 1,551.36 1,463.56 --
Year Ending Dec-17 22 5,806.60 5,949.00 5,716.00 5,940.85
Year Ending Dec-18 22 5,811.92 6,140.00 5,635.76 5,971.92
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.55 0.62 0.48 --
Year Ending Dec-17 24 1.72 2.88 1.48 1.71
Year Ending Dec-18 24 1.80 3.04 1.45 1.77
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -1.63 5.30 -9.00 -0.82

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,470.98 1,417.00 53.98 3.67
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,437.86 1,444.00 6.14 0.43
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,495.44 1,490.00 5.44 0.36
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,480.43 1,487.00 6.57 0.44
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,494.08 1,463.00 31.08 2.08
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.50 0.39 0.11 22.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.43 0.37 0.06 13.89
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.49 0.39 0.10 20.41
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.45 0.60 0.15 32.36
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.53 0.39 0.14 26.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,507.46 1,507.46 1,507.46 1,507.46 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5,806.60 5,808.10 5,816.06 5,837.06 5,940.85
Year Ending Dec-18 5,811.92 5,813.74 5,823.06 5,849.21 5,971.92
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.55 0.55 0.55 0.55 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.72 1.72 1.72 1.71 1.71
Year Ending Dec-18 1.80 1.80 1.81 1.81 1.77

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 0 4
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 0 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 2 4
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

