Proximus NV (PROX.BR)
PROX.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
28.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
28.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€28.48
€28.48
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
517,881
517,881
52-wk High
€32.97
€32.97
52-wk Low
€25.36
€25.36
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.55
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|10
|11
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|6
|(5) SELL
|5
|5
|5
|5
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.48
|3.46
|3.42
|3.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|1,507.46
|1,551.36
|1,463.56
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|5,806.60
|5,949.00
|5,716.00
|5,940.85
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|5,811.92
|6,140.00
|5,635.76
|5,971.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.55
|0.62
|0.48
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24
|1.72
|2.88
|1.48
|1.71
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|1.80
|3.04
|1.45
|1.77
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|-1.63
|5.30
|-9.00
|-0.82
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,470.98
|1,417.00
|53.98
|3.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,437.86
|1,444.00
|6.14
|0.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,495.44
|1,490.00
|5.44
|0.36
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,480.43
|1,487.00
|6.57
|0.44
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,494.08
|1,463.00
|31.08
|2.08
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.50
|0.39
|0.11
|22.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.43
|0.37
|0.06
|13.89
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.49
|0.39
|0.10
|20.41
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.45
|0.60
|0.15
|32.36
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.53
|0.39
|0.14
|26.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,507.46
|1,507.46
|1,507.46
|1,507.46
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5,806.60
|5,808.10
|5,816.06
|5,837.06
|5,940.85
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5,811.92
|5,813.74
|5,823.06
|5,849.21
|5,971.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.72
|1.72
|1.72
|1.71
|1.71
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.80
|1.80
|1.81
|1.81
|1.77
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|4
- BRIEF-Proximus acquires application development company Unbrace
- International carrier business weighs on Proximus Q2 results
- BRIEF-Proximus: Q2'17 underlying group EBITDA of EUR 464 million, FY 2017 outlook confirmed
- BRIEF-Proximus wins broadcasting rights to Jupiler Pro Leage until 2020
- BRIEF-Proximus underlying group EBITDA beats Reuters poll