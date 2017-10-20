Edition:
United States

Prudential PLC (PRU.L)

PRU.L on London Stock Exchange

1,866.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

30.50 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
1,836.00
Open
1,844.00
Day's High
1,875.00
Day's Low
1,844.00
Volume
5,282,582
Avg. Vol
4,792,808
52-wk High
1,889.50
52-wk Low
1,290.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 11 11 11 11
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.10 2.10 2.05 2.05

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 38,064.90 42,342.40 32,304.00 37,646.60
Year Ending Dec-18 3 40,110.40 45,064.50 32,950.00 40,009.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 21 137.41 151.32 107.52 129.19
Year Ending Dec-18 21 151.47 165.98 117.12 138.99
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 21.58 32.30 9.00 12.15

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-11 857.00 888.00 31.00 3.62

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 38,064.90 38,064.90 38,959.70 40,421.90 37,646.60
Year Ending Dec-18 40,110.40 40,110.40 41,247.50 42,809.00 40,009.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 137.41 137.19 137.97 138.12 129.19
Year Ending Dec-18 151.47 151.38 151.91 151.05 138.99

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Prudential PLC News

» More PRU.L News