PSG Group Ltd (PSGJ.J)

PSGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

25,950.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-50.00 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
26,000.00
Open
26,004.00
Day's High
26,182.00
Day's Low
25,909.00
Volume
121,715
Avg. Vol
181,305
52-wk High
27,772.00
52-wk Low
19,274.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- February 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 1 14,228.20 14,228.20 14,228.20 --
Year Ending Feb-18 1 15,898.70 15,898.70 15,898.70 15,620.10
Year Ending Feb-19 1 17,393.60 17,393.60 17,393.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 2 907.90 955.80 860.00 --
Year Ending Feb-18 1 1,111.10 1,111.10 1,111.10 1,112.10
Year Ending Feb-19 1 1,317.70 1,317.70 1,317.70 1,275.00
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 19.90 19.90 19.90 21.80

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 14,228.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 15,898.70 15,898.70 15,898.70 15,898.70 15,620.10
Year Ending Feb-19 17,393.60 17,393.60 17,393.60 17,393.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 907.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 1,111.10 1,111.10 1,111.10 1,111.10 1,112.10
Year Ending Feb-19 1,317.70 1,317.70 1,317.70 1,317.70 1,275.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Feb-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Feb-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

