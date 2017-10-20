Edition:
United States

Pearson PLC (PSON.L)

PSON.L on London Stock Exchange

694.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

3.50 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
691.00
Open
693.00
Day's High
701.50
Day's Low
688.00
Volume
4,119,466
Avg. Vol
3,390,249
52-wk High
832.50
52-wk Low
552.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 2 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 2 3 2
(3) HOLD 7 9 8 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 4 4 4
(5) SELL 5 4 4 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.35 3.29 3.35 3.29

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 4,593.54 4,773.00 4,303.00 4,786.04
Year Ending Dec-18 19 4,475.68 4,714.00 4,051.11 4,820.79
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 49.04 53.69 41.62 64.29
Year Ending Dec-18 20 49.24 58.30 33.38 68.95
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 -3.04 2.52 -6.30 -2.20

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,593.54 4,603.43 4,605.31 4,591.49 4,786.04
Year Ending Dec-18 4,475.68 4,488.88 4,480.29 4,501.83 4,820.79
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 49.04 47.20 47.09 48.13 64.29
Year Ending Dec-18 49.24 48.98 48.88 49.08 68.95

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 5 6 6 6
Year Ending Dec-18 5 6 6 8
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 9 2 8 3
Year Ending Dec-18 8 4 8 6

Earnings vs. Estimates

