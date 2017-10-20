Pearson PLC (PSON.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 19 4,593.54 4,773.00 4,303.00 4,786.04 Year Ending Dec-18 19 4,475.68 4,714.00 4,051.11 4,820.79 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 20 49.04 53.69 41.62 64.29 Year Ending Dec-18 20 49.24 58.30 33.38 68.95 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 -3.04 2.52 -6.30 -2.20