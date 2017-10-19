Edition:
PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PTCN.NS)

PTCN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

38.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
Rs38.75
Open
Rs38.75
Day's High
Rs39.05
Day's Low
Rs38.35
Volume
560,169
Avg. Vol
2,222,340
52-wk High
Rs50.75
52-wk Low
Rs33.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 5,102.33 5,300.00 4,960.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 5.50 6.10 4.80 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,082.00 1,440.49 3,641.50 71.65
Quarter Ending Jun-15 985.70 927.79 57.91 5.88
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1,106.60 1,027.01 79.59 7.19
Quarter Ending Dec-14 1,863.83 1,953.76 89.92 4.82
Quarter Ending Sep-14 1,957.53 1,777.91 179.62 9.18
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 1.32 0.97 0.35 26.52
Quarter Ending Sep-14 1.08 0.67 0.41 37.96

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 5,102.33 -- -- -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5.50 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

