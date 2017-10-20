Edition:
United States

Haulotte Group SA (PYHE.PA)

PYHE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

15.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.09 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
€15.76
Open
€15.71
Day's High
€15.95
Day's Low
€15.71
Volume
12,785
Avg. Vol
17,545
52-wk High
€17.52
52-wk Low
€11.79

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 3 1 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.29 2.29 2.29

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 506.01 511.80 500.00 499.36
Year Ending Dec-18 6 538.23 550.00 529.00 530.52
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.85 0.94 0.81 1.06
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1.17 1.37 1.02 1.29

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 123.00 133.30 10.30 8.37
Quarter Ending Mar-16 121.20 115.00 6.20 5.12
Quarter Ending Mar-15 90.00 98.20 8.20 9.11
Quarter Ending Dec-13 86.00 85.50 0.50 0.58
Quarter Ending Mar-12 81.00 89.00 8.00 9.88

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 506.01 505.83 505.83 490.62 499.36
Year Ending Dec-18 538.23 538.05 538.05 520.50 530.52
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.85 0.85 0.85 0.97 1.06
Year Ending Dec-18 1.17 1.17 1.17 1.09 1.29

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Haulotte Group SA News

» More PYHE.PA News