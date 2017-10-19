Rain Industries Ltd (RAID.NS)
RAID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
216.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.55 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs216.30
Open
Rs216.30
Day's High
Rs223.00
Day's Low
Rs214.25
Volume
1,746,781
Avg. Vol
2,596,724
52-wk High
Rs223.00
52-wk Low
Rs42.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|102,125.00
|102,480.00
|101,769.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|111,948.00
|112,728.00
|111,167.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|14.07
|15.70
|12.45
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|15.26
|15.50
|15.02
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|27,872.00
|26,371.20
|1,500.76
|5.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|27,098.00
|24,680.00
|2,417.96
|8.92
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|26,832.00
|29,760.20
|2,928.20
|10.91
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|27,579.00
|29,065.60
|1,486.60
|5.39
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|12,277.00
|12,352.30
|75.30
|0.61
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4.19
|4.51
|0.32
|7.64
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.85
|3.75
|0.10
|2.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|2.83
|5.70
|2.87
|101.63
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|102,125.00
|102,125.00
|102,125.00
|102,591.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|111,948.00
|111,948.00
|111,948.00
|113,494.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14.07
|14.07
|14.07
|13.81
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15.26
|15.26
|15.26
|14.88
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0