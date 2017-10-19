Edition:
United States

Rallis India Ltd (RALL.NS)

RALL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

234.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.20 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs234.60
Open
Rs234.60
Day's High
Rs235.90
Day's Low
Rs233.00
Volume
27,085
Avg. Vol
231,609
52-wk High
Rs265.25
52-wk Low
Rs180.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.58 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 7 9 9
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 3 3 3
(5) SELL 1 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.41 2.30 2.30

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 3,731.78 3,919.00 3,564.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 17 18,020.10 19,482.00 16,651.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 16 19,588.30 21,330.50 18,145.00 21,134.20
Year Ending Mar-19 16 22,370.10 24,866.00 19,864.00 25,290.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1.58 1.95 1.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 15 11.10 15.63 8.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 17 10.47 11.85 9.20 10.99
Year Ending Mar-19 17 12.50 14.60 10.50 14.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,860.75 4,455.00 405.75 8.35
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,731.78 3,481.20 250.58 6.71
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,302.78 3,467.00 164.22 4.97
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,882.73 6,003.80 121.07 2.06
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5,375.38 4,625.60 749.77 13.95

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,731.78 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 18,020.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 19,588.30 19,472.10 19,472.10 19,694.70 21,134.20
Year Ending Mar-19 22,370.10 22,370.10 22,370.10 22,435.50 25,290.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Rallis India Ltd News

