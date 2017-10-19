Ramco Industries Ltd (RAMC.NS)
RAMC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
298.25INR
19 Oct 2017
298.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.65 (-1.54%)
Rs-4.65 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
Rs302.90
Rs302.90
Open
Rs304.75
Rs304.75
Day's High
Rs305.00
Rs305.00
Day's Low
Rs294.30
Rs294.30
Volume
133,811
133,811
Avg. Vol
201,942
201,942
52-wk High
Rs306.30
Rs306.30
52-wk Low
Rs163.05
Rs163.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|2,181.24
|1,824.50
|356.74
|16.35
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|1,835.72
|1,748.10
|87.62
|4.77
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|1,875.08
|1,611.60
|263.48
|14.05
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|2,222.09
|2,688.60
|466.51
|20.99
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings