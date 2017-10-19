Rane Holdings Ltd (RANE.NS)
RANE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,760.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|35,056.90
|35,056.90
|35,056.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|40,666.10
|40,666.10
|40,666.10
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|112.46
|112.46
|112.46
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|133.83
|133.83
|133.83
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|35,056.90
|35,056.90
|35,056.90
|35,056.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|40,666.10
|40,666.10
|40,666.10
|40,666.10
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|112.46
|112.46
|112.46
|112.46
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|133.83
|133.83
|133.83
|133.83
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Rane (Madras) allotts 1.1 mln shares at 547 rupees each
- BRIEF-India's Rane Holdings June-qtr consol profit rises
- BRIEF-India's Rane (Madras) June-qtr profit falls
- BRIEF-Rane (Madras) seeks members' nod to approve preferential issue of equity shares
- BRIEF-Rane (Madras) to consider fund raising via issue of shares and/or convertible securities on preferential basis