Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT.L)
RAT.L on London Stock Exchange
2,588.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
2,588.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-17.00 (-0.65%)
-17.00 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
2,605.00
2,605.00
Open
2,615.00
2,615.00
Day's High
2,615.00
2,615.00
Day's Low
2,581.00
2,581.00
Volume
44,197
44,197
Avg. Vol
48,155
48,155
52-wk High
2,842.00
2,842.00
52-wk Low
1,745.00
1,745.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|123.80
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(3) HOLD
|9
|8
|9
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.10
|3.11
|3.10
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|280.93
|286.70
|266.50
|263.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|306.42
|315.25
|286.10
|290.36
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|123.80
|123.80
|123.80
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|128.54
|136.40
|120.80
|122.95
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|141.55
|148.40
|129.00
|138.59
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|280.93
|280.62
|280.76
|281.29
|263.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|306.42
|305.98
|306.20
|306.71
|290.36
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|123.80
|123.80
|123.80
|123.80
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|128.54
|128.21
|128.35
|128.41
|122.95
|Year Ending Dec-18
|141.55
|140.94
|141.17
|141.38
|138.59
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|1
|1
- BRIEF-AGF Management says Smith & Williamson is no longer in discussions with Rathbone Brothers
- Rathbone Brothers terminates merger talks with Smith & Williamson
- BRIEF-AGF Management confirms that Smith & Williamson and Rathbone Brothers are in merger talks
- UK's Rathbone Brothers says in merger talks with Smith & Williamson
- UK's Rathbone Brothers says in merger talks with Smith & Williamson