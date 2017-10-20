Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 10 280.93 286.70 266.50 263.18 Year Ending Dec-18 10 306.42 315.25 286.10 290.36 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 123.80 123.80 123.80 -- Year Ending Dec-17 10 128.54 136.40 120.80 122.95 Year Ending Dec-18 10 141.55 148.40 129.00 138.59 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.40 10.40 10.40 --