RBL Bank Ltd (RATB.NS)
RATB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
521.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.25 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
Rs522.25
Open
Rs526.00
Day's High
Rs526.50
Day's Low
Rs517.10
Volume
354,170
Avg. Vol
1,490,227
52-wk High
Rs600.90
52-wk Low
Rs311.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.25
|3.57
|3.57
|3.57
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|5,283.00
|5,283.00
|5,283.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|7,953.00
|7,953.00
|7,953.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|19,085.60
|19,603.10
|18,209.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|27,085.80
|28,594.00
|26,009.00
|24,881.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|35,169.20
|38,171.10
|33,308.00
|32,242.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|12.35
|13.83
|11.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|15.74
|18.22
|14.59
|16.72
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|21.56
|24.70
|18.70
|23.02
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5,876.00
|6,353.00
|477.00
|8.12
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,283.00
|5,887.10
|604.10
|11.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,143.00
|5,038.40
|104.60
|2.03
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3.20
|3.54
|0.34
|10.62
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,283.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|7,953.00
|7,953.00
|7,376.00
|7,376.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|19,085.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|27,085.80
|27,085.80
|26,771.30
|26,638.30
|24,881.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|35,169.20
|35,169.20
|34,998.10
|34,998.10
|32,242.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12.35
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15.74
|15.74
|16.04
|16.05
|16.72
|Year Ending Mar-19
|21.56
|21.56
|21.73
|21.73
|23.02
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|1
- BRIEF-Axiscades Engineering Technologies says RBL Bank providing credit facilities to unit
- BRIEF-RBL Bank completes capital raise of 16.80 bln rupees
- BRIEF-India's RBL Bank June quarter net profit up 45 pct
- BRIEF-Varam Capital & RBL Bank tie-up to take ATM services to doorsteps
- BRIEF-India's RBL Bank approves issue of 32.6 mln equity shares on preferential basis