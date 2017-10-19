Rico Auto Industries Ltd (RAUT.NS)
RAUT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
98.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.85 (-1.84%)
Rs-1.85 (-1.84%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|10,883.50
|11,117.00
|10,650.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|12,070.20
|12,325.00
|11,921.00
|12,855.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|13,724.80
|14,669.00
|13,057.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|4.05
|4.40
|3.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|4.64
|5.10
|4.15
|4.89
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|6.32
|8.20
|4.78
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,909.75
|2,735.00
|174.75
|6.01
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,642.90
|2,405.30
|237.60
|8.99
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,803.00
|2,702.70
|100.30
|3.58
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|2,531.00
|2,471.40
|59.60
|2.35
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|2,907.97
|3,804.00
|896.03
|30.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.03
|1.10
|0.07
|6.80
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.30
|0.68
|0.62
|47.69
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.60
|0.63
|0.03
|5.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10,883.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12,070.20
|12,070.20
|12,070.20
|12,070.20
|12,855.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13,724.80
|13,724.80
|13,724.80
|13,724.80
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4.05
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4.64
|4.64
|4.64
|4.64
|4.89
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6.32
|6.32
|6.32
|6.32
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0