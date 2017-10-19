Edition:
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.NS)

REDY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,373.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.35 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs2,385.40
Open
Rs2,385.00
Day's High
Rs2,387.00
Day's Low
Rs2,362.05
Volume
47,303
Avg. Vol
730,754
52-wk High
Rs3,399.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,901.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 26.31 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 2 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 7 5 5
(3) HOLD 15 16 17 20
(4) UNDERPERFORM 10 11 11 7
(5) SELL 4 4 6 5
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.18 3.20 3.34 3.15

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 23 36,895.70 40,000.00 35,075.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 37,667.10 40,138.00 33,159.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 39 143,364.00 158,521.00 139,548.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 40 150,608.00 163,983.00 137,482.00 170,476.00
Year Ending Mar-19 40 172,598.00 187,199.00 157,055.00 192,738.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11 26.31 36.06 22.31 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 24.42 24.72 24.11 --
Year Ending Mar-17 40 83.60 103.80 73.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 40 83.27 131.50 60.50 150.33
Year Ending Mar-19 40 127.68 176.70 93.30 176.58
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 21.67 23.51 19.83 19.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 34,189.20 32,489.00 1,700.16 4.97
Quarter Ending Mar-17 36,895.70 34,985.00 1,910.74 5.18
Quarter Ending Dec-16 37,366.70 36,534.00 832.66 2.23
Quarter Ending Sep-16 35,628.50 35,287.00 341.47 0.96
Quarter Ending Jun-16 38,297.30 31,635.00 6,662.29 17.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 20.65 4.01 16.64 80.59
Quarter Ending Mar-17 26.31 20.34 5.97 22.70
Quarter Ending Dec-16 23.36 29.65 6.29 26.93
Quarter Ending Sep-16 22.62 18.59 4.03 17.83
Quarter Ending Jun-16 28.78 9.03 19.75 68.62

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 36,895.70 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 37,667.10 37,788.10 37,788.10 37,604.90 --
Year Ending Mar-17 143,364.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 150,608.00 150,605.00 150,968.00 151,163.00 170,476.00
Year Ending Mar-19 172,598.00 172,614.00 172,892.00 173,058.00 192,738.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 26.31 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 24.42 24.53 26.80 26.24 --
Year Ending Mar-17 83.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 83.27 83.29 83.90 85.23 150.33
Year Ending Mar-19 127.68 127.69 128.81 130.44 176.58

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 4 7
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 3 7
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 3 7
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 8

Earnings vs. Estimates

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd News

