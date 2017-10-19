Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 23 36,895.70 40,000.00 35,075.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 37,667.10 40,138.00 33,159.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 39 143,364.00 158,521.00 139,548.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 40 150,608.00 163,983.00 137,482.00 170,476.00 Year Ending Mar-19 40 172,598.00 187,199.00 157,055.00 192,738.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 11 26.31 36.06 22.31 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 24.42 24.72 24.11 -- Year Ending Mar-17 40 83.60 103.80 73.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 40 83.27 131.50 60.50 150.33 Year Ending Mar-19 40 127.68 176.70 93.30 176.58 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 21.67 23.51 19.83 19.30