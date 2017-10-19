Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.NS)
REDY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,373.05INR
19 Oct 2017
2,373.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.35 (-0.52%)
Rs-12.35 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs2,385.40
Rs2,385.40
Open
Rs2,385.00
Rs2,385.00
Day's High
Rs2,387.00
Rs2,387.00
Day's Low
Rs2,362.05
Rs2,362.05
Volume
47,303
47,303
Avg. Vol
730,754
730,754
52-wk High
Rs3,399.90
Rs3,399.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,901.15
Rs1,901.15
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|26.31
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|2
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|7
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|15
|16
|17
|20
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|10
|11
|11
|7
|(5) SELL
|4
|4
|6
|5
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.18
|3.20
|3.34
|3.15
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|23
|36,895.70
|40,000.00
|35,075.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3
|37,667.10
|40,138.00
|33,159.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|39
|143,364.00
|158,521.00
|139,548.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|40
|150,608.00
|163,983.00
|137,482.00
|170,476.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|40
|172,598.00
|187,199.00
|157,055.00
|192,738.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11
|26.31
|36.06
|22.31
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|24.42
|24.72
|24.11
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|40
|83.60
|103.80
|73.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|40
|83.27
|131.50
|60.50
|150.33
|Year Ending Mar-19
|40
|127.68
|176.70
|93.30
|176.58
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|21.67
|23.51
|19.83
|19.30
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|34,189.20
|32,489.00
|1,700.16
|4.97
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|36,895.70
|34,985.00
|1,910.74
|5.18
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|37,366.70
|36,534.00
|832.66
|2.23
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|35,628.50
|35,287.00
|341.47
|0.96
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|38,297.30
|31,635.00
|6,662.29
|17.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|20.65
|4.01
|16.64
|80.59
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|26.31
|20.34
|5.97
|22.70
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|23.36
|29.65
|6.29
|26.93
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|22.62
|18.59
|4.03
|17.83
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|28.78
|9.03
|19.75
|68.62
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|36,895.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|37,667.10
|37,788.10
|37,788.10
|37,604.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|143,364.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|150,608.00
|150,605.00
|150,968.00
|151,163.00
|170,476.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|172,598.00
|172,614.00
|172,892.00
|173,058.00
|192,738.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|26.31
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|24.42
|24.53
|26.80
|26.24
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|83.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|83.27
|83.29
|83.90
|85.23
|150.33
|Year Ending Mar-19
|127.68
|127.69
|128.81
|130.44
|176.58
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|4
|7
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|8
