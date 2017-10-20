Edition:
Relx PLC (REL.L)

REL.L on London Stock Exchange

1,691.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-6.00 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
1,697.00
Open
1,697.00
Day's High
1,709.00
Day's Low
1,691.00
Volume
2,788,547
Avg. Vol
2,623,086
52-wk High
1,728.00
52-wk Low
1,273.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 7 7 7
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.30 2.29 2.29 2.29

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 7,452.69 7,603.37 7,294.00 7,062.60
Year Ending Dec-18 16 7,761.65 7,953.00 7,514.75 7,398.59
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 80.50 82.47 77.60 76.71
Year Ending Dec-18 17 86.35 90.06 80.00 82.92
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 8.66 9.70 7.46 10.63

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7,452.69 7,452.69 7,460.65 7,463.28 7,062.60
Year Ending Dec-18 7,761.65 7,761.65 7,780.52 7,786.14 7,398.59
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 80.50 80.50 80.59 80.55 76.71
Year Ending Dec-18 86.35 86.35 86.58 86.53 82.92

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

