Relx NV (RELN.AS)

RELN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

18.62EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€18.62
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,912,021
52-wk High
€18.99
52-wk Low
€13.94

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 7
(3) HOLD 8 8 8 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.30 2.24 2.24 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 8,443.72 8,811.00 7,497.00 8,515.36
Year Ending Dec-18 15 8,657.01 9,242.66 7,770.00 8,888.53
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 0.93 0.98 0.85 0.91
Year Ending Dec-18 16 0.99 1.06 0.91 0.97
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 5.38 6.40 4.40 6.58

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8,443.72 8,443.72 8,440.54 8,281.00 8,515.36
Year Ending Dec-18 8,657.01 8,657.01 8,666.85 8,545.76 8,888.53
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.93 0.93 0.93 0.93 0.91
Year Ending Dec-18 0.99 0.99 0.99 1.00 0.97

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

