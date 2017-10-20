Renault SA (RENA.PA)
RENA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
83.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
83.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-1.20 (-1.42%)
€-1.20 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
€84.70
€84.70
Open
€85.01
€85.01
Day's High
€85.07
€85.07
Day's Low
€83.50
€83.50
Volume
1,514,637
1,514,637
Avg. Vol
920,503
920,503
52-wk High
€90.76
€90.76
52-wk Low
€71.92
€71.92
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|9
|9
|10
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|8
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.29
|2.22
|2.22
|2.17
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|16,179.00
|16,179.00
|16,179.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|58,960.70
|60,554.00
|56,739.00
|53,634.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|61,238.00
|64,757.00
|55,555.00
|55,619.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|15.49
|17.00
|13.64
|13.44
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|15.75
|18.97
|13.03
|13.99
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|11.53
|15.30
|6.40
|11.52
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|12,232.00
|12,705.00
|473.00
|3.87
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|8,355.33
|8,530.00
|174.67
|2.09
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|10,930.00
|11,400.00
|470.00
|4.30
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|9,518.00
|9,535.00
|17.00
|0.18
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|20,544.00
|11,782.00
|8,762.00
|42.65
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|16,179.00
|16,179.00
|16,179.00
|16,179.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|58,960.70
|58,959.40
|58,911.10
|58,919.90
|53,634.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|61,238.00
|61,264.60
|61,452.30
|61,481.70
|55,619.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15.49
|15.50
|15.50
|15.52
|13.44
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15.75
|15.78
|15.81
|15.86
|13.99
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|2
|6
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|3
|6
|5
- Nissan to suspend domestic production of cars for Japan market
- UPDATE 2-Nissan to suspend domestic production of cars for Japan market
- Mitsubishi Motors to seek growth in China, U.S. as it moves on from scandal
- UPDATE 2-Mitsubishi Motors to seek growth in China, U.S. as it moves on from scandal
- Finnish government looks to list drinks company Altia