Renault SA (RENA.PA)

RENA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

83.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.20 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
€84.70
Open
€85.01
Day's High
€85.07
Day's Low
€83.50
Volume
1,514,637
Avg. Vol
920,503
52-wk High
€90.76
52-wk Low
€71.92

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 9 10
(3) HOLD 8 8 8 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.29 2.22 2.22 2.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 16,179.00 16,179.00 16,179.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 23 58,960.70 60,554.00 56,739.00 53,634.50
Year Ending Dec-18 23 61,238.00 64,757.00 55,555.00 55,619.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 23 15.49 17.00 13.64 13.44
Year Ending Dec-18 23 15.75 18.97 13.03 13.99
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 11.53 15.30 6.40 11.52

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 12,232.00 12,705.00 473.00 3.87
Quarter Ending Sep-14 8,355.33 8,530.00 174.67 2.09
Quarter Ending Jun-12 10,930.00 11,400.00 470.00 4.30
Quarter Ending Mar-12 9,518.00 9,535.00 17.00 0.18
Quarter Ending Dec-11 20,544.00 11,782.00 8,762.00 42.65

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 16,179.00 16,179.00 16,179.00 16,179.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 58,960.70 58,959.40 58,911.10 58,919.90 53,634.50
Year Ending Dec-18 61,238.00 61,264.60 61,452.30 61,481.70 55,619.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15.49 15.50 15.50 15.52 13.44
Year Ending Dec-18 15.75 15.78 15.81 15.86 13.99

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2 6 4
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2 3 6
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 4 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 6 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

