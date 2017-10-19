Edition:
Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL.NS)

RHFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

647.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.55 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs653.85
Open
Rs653.85
Day's High
Rs658.00
Day's Low
Rs642.05
Volume
14,469
Avg. Vol
218,888
52-wk High
Rs924.00
52-wk Low
Rs487.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 5 6 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 8 6
(3) HOLD 3 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.22 2.16 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1,038.00 1,038.00 1,038.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 14 3,942.14 4,060.00 3,846.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 4,668.20 4,720.00 4,627.00 5,112.91
Year Ending Mar-19 5 5,448.40 5,640.00 5,283.00 6,267.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 15 27.94 29.70 25.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 34.03 36.00 31.47 37.66
Year Ending Mar-19 6 40.45 43.00 37.58 47.30
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 41.00 41.00 41.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 751.00 842.40 91.40 12.17
Quarter Ending Sep-15 802.00 812.20 10.20 1.27
Quarter Ending Jun-15 706.00 729.20 23.20 3.29
Quarter Ending Mar-15 694.00 745.70 51.70 7.45
Quarter Ending Sep-14 623.00 593.10 29.90 4.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 6.02 6.17 0.15 2.49
Quarter Ending Sep-15 5.90 6.24 0.34 5.76
Quarter Ending Jun-15 4.60 4.85 0.25 5.43
Quarter Ending Mar-15 5.10 5.56 0.46 9.02
Quarter Ending Dec-14 5.60 4.92 0.68 12.14

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,038.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 3,942.14 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4,668.20 4,668.20 4,668.20 4,616.70 5,112.91
Year Ending Mar-19 5,448.40 5,448.40 5,448.40 5,471.30 6,267.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 27.94 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 34.03 34.03 34.45 33.83 37.66
Year Ending Mar-19 40.45 40.45 40.88 42.00 47.30

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Repco Home Finance Ltd News

