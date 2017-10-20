RIB Software SE (RIB.DE)
RIB.DE on Xetra
19.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
19.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.05 (-0.25%)
€-0.05 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
€19.65
€19.65
Open
€19.64
€19.64
Day's High
€19.90
€19.90
Day's Low
€19.44
€19.44
Volume
169,751
169,751
Avg. Vol
160,002
160,002
52-wk High
€20.50
€20.50
52-wk Low
€11.40
€11.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.20
|1.20
|1.60
|1.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|108.06
|114.00
|100.00
|113.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|121.20
|131.60
|102.00
|127.64
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|0.38
|0.44
|0.29
|0.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|0.39
|0.55
|0.32
|0.40
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|0.52
|0.52
|0.52
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|26.60
|27.09
|0.49
|1.85
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|26.10
|26.22
|0.12
|0.45
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|27.00
|27.09
|0.09
|0.32
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|21.20
|20.92
|0.28
|1.30
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|24.10
|24.53
|0.43
|1.78
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|108.06
|108.06
|108.07
|109.40
|113.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|121.20
|121.20
|120.60
|121.82
|127.64
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-RIB Software wins Phase-II contract with leading EPCI firm
- BRIEF-RIB Software signs a phase-ii-contract with Heberger group
- BRIEF-RIB Software signs a phase-III-contract with Implenia
- BRIEF-RIB Software wins contract from traffic route engineering firm
- BRIEF-RIB Software Q2 operating EBITDA up 43 pct at 9.3 mln eur