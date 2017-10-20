Edition:
United States

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.L)

RIO.L on London Stock Exchange

3,600.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.01%)
Prev Close
3,600.50
Open
3,660.00
Day's High
3,686.50
Day's Low
3,573.50
Volume
3,769,848
Avg. Vol
4,717,487
52-wk High
3,805.50
52-wk Low
2,616.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.77 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 8 8 9
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 10 10 9
(3) HOLD 7 4 4 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 4 3 4
(5) SELL 2 1 2 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.41 2.26 2.30 2.19

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 23 39,721.20 42,335.00 37,131.00 34,105.80
Year Ending Dec-18 23 36,870.50 43,740.70 29,881.00 35,080.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1.77 1.77 1.77 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1.26 1.26 1.26 --
Year Ending Dec-17 27 4.68 5.14 3.48 2.39
Year Ending Dec-18 27 3.86 4.99 1.67 2.26
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 8.68 19.20 2.10 -9.64

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 39,721.20 39,741.00 39,051.80 38,494.30 34,105.80
Year Ending Dec-18 36,870.50 36,701.10 35,966.10 35,525.20 35,080.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.77 1.77 1.77 1.77 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1.26 1.26 1.26 1.26 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4.68 4.64 4.41 4.18 2.39
Year Ending Dec-18 3.86 3.75 3.52 3.45 2.26

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 4 6 8 5
Year Ending Dec-18 5 4 10 5
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 6 7 15 4
Year Ending Dec-18 9 4 16 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Rio Tinto PLC News

» More RIO.L News