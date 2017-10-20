Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.L)
RIO.L on London Stock Exchange
3,600.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-0.01%)
Prev Close
3,600.50
Open
3,660.00
Day's High
3,686.50
Day's Low
3,573.50
Volume
3,769,848
Avg. Vol
4,717,487
52-wk High
3,805.50
52-wk Low
2,616.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.77
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|8
|8
|9
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|10
|10
|9
|(3) HOLD
|7
|4
|4
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|4
|3
|4
|(5) SELL
|2
|1
|2
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.41
|2.26
|2.30
|2.19
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|39,721.20
|42,335.00
|37,131.00
|34,105.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|36,870.50
|43,740.70
|29,881.00
|35,080.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1.77
|1.77
|1.77
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1.26
|1.26
|1.26
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|27
|4.68
|5.14
|3.48
|2.39
|Year Ending Dec-18
|27
|3.86
|4.99
|1.67
|2.26
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|8.68
|19.20
|2.10
|-9.64
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|39,721.20
|39,741.00
|39,051.80
|38,494.30
|34,105.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|36,870.50
|36,701.10
|35,966.10
|35,525.20
|35,080.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.77
|1.77
|1.77
|1.77
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1.26
|1.26
|1.26
|1.26
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.68
|4.64
|4.41
|4.18
|2.39
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.86
|3.75
|3.52
|3.45
|2.26
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|6
|8
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|4
|10
|5
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|7
|15
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|4
|16
|4
- Former Rio Tinto CFO Elliott resigns from Britain's Takeover Panel
- Rio opens books to over half-dozen possible suitors for Australia coal mines: sources
- UPDATE 2-Rio opens books to over half-dozen possible suitors for Australia coal mines –sources
- UPDATE 3-BHP presents united front against activist Elliott
- BRIEF-CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership